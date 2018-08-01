Netflix and Marvel have done an incredible job of entertaining audiences with their collaborative original series. Comic book characters such as Luke Cage and Iron Fist have successfully made their way to the streaming platform, alongside the likes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

Cindy Holland explains why there's not yet been a second season of 'The Defenders'

All four of these characters came together in 2017's collaborative series, 'The Defenders'. Forced to join together in order to take down one of the most dangerous threats to the world, it was a brilliant limited series, and one fans hoped would return in the near future.

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem like it will be the case any time soon.

According to Deadline, Netflix's Vice President of Original Content, Cindy Holland explained: "The biggest issue was the timing of production and launching of 'The Defenders', because what that meant is we had to shut down all of the shows, so all the actors [could] be available".

This certainly makes sense, as Netflix and Marvel are consistently putting together new seasons of their already-established comic book shows, such as 'Daredevil' and 'Jessica Jones'. Fortunately, their quality is for the most part always high, and there's still plenty of opportunity for more spinoffs to hit the streaming service, as Jon Bernthal did with 'The Punisher'.

Whether or not this puts a nail in the coffin of 'The Defenders' for good remains to be seen, but we'd bet our bottom dollar on the group teaming up at some point in the future. We're just not entirely sure when...

We'll bring you more news from Netflix's slate of Marvel shows as and when we get it.