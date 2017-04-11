'Orange Is The New Black' quickly shot to the top of everybody's must-see list when it debuted all the way back in 2013. The Netflix original series has had both its highs and its lows, with some stellar episodes as well as those that have failed to ignite a fire inside those watching. Still, it's kept everybody talking and will be returning for a fifth season a little later this year.

Will Daya kill one of the serving officers on duty in 'Orange Is The New Black' season 5?

What's undeniable about the show is the effect the fourth season had on the audience, when fan-favourite character Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) was accidentally killed by an untrained police officer. The prison soon launched into chaos as the prisoners demanded justice for their late friend, and in the final moments of S4 we saw, Daya (Dascha Polanco) face a huge decision as she got her hands on one of the police officer's loaded guns.

Red looks worried about a certain turn of events

Fading to black, we then heard a gunshot and although we're not sure whether a bullet connected with a police officer, another inmate or something else entirely, we do quickly realise that life inside Litchfield will never be the same.

How will the prisoners' lives change?

Season 5 will see viewers brought straight back into the action as we pick up immediately where we left off, with this great first look clip providing another glimpse at the prison riot that led to Daya's life-changing decision. Again, we don't see the outcome, but rest assured that when 'Orange Is The New Black' returns, we'll get some answers. We also see both Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) walking in the opposite direction, hoping to stay out of the drama and serve the rest of their sentences in peace. We doubt that'll happen!

The clip isn't the only part of season 5 being showcased this week, as a brand new selection of images were also released to whet the appetites of patient fans worldwide. You can see those scattered throughout the article, along with a selection below:

Alex and Piper aren't looking for trouble

How will the prison's various groups splinter this season?

Boo and Pennsatucky's unlikely friendship looks set to continue

Crazy Eyes works on her relationship

Gloria continues her work in the prison kitchen

'Orange Is The New Black' season 5 debuts exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 9, 2017. Seasons 1-4 are available on the platform now.