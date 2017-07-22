What do you get when you put together a blind ninja, an incredibly intelligent detective, a bulletproof former criminal and a Kung Fu expert who just so happens to be a billionaire? 'Marvel's The Defenders'; the show which brings outsider heroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist into a crime-fighting team like no other for the first time in television history. Launching globally next month on Netflix, the series is one of the most highly-anticipated of the year so far and, with a second full-length trailer dropping for the show at San Diego Comic Con, fans can now see all of the drama below:

The almost three-minute video is an action-packed one and, as the trailer progresses, we hear Sigourney Weaver's character Alexandra tease "the war in New York", whilst a montage of clips see the Defenders face off against all sorts of adversaries. Weaver's character is one that will prove challenging for the Marvel team to take down; as she mentions, she actually sees a lot of similarities in herself and those who oppose her. The only difference in fact is that Alexandra is merely bothered with self-preservation, while the Defenders take into account the lives of those living in New York.

In uniting against Alexandra and a sect known as the Hand - which includes Élodie Yung's Elektra Natchios - the group will be a formidable force, but will still call on their allies from their respective solo shows to help them, such as Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick).

Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter return as Daredevil and Jessica Jones

With Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle aka The Punisher also rumoured to be making an appearance, this could be one of the most exciting television shows of all time.

More: Sigourney Weaver On Avoiding "Villain" Terms With 'The Defenders' Role

'Marvel's The Defenders' launches globally on Netflix wherever the streaming service is available on August 18, 2017.