Netflix is set to release what is probably one of the more unusual coming-of-age love stories in television history; 'The End of the F**king World'. It's a story about a couple of teens who get together in extremely unlikely circumstances, while both struggling with extreme mental health problems.

Alex Lawther in 'The End of the F***ing World'

The new trailer for this dark rom-com series sees Alex Lawther, star of 'Black Mirror' and 'The Imitation Game', play a 17-year-old psychopath named James who decides he wants to murder someone, only to meet the remarkably obnoxious Alyssa - played by Jessica Barden from 'Penny Dreadful' - who obviously has a serious borderline personality disorder.

Having once gone as far as to put his hand in a deep fat fryer to see if he could possibly experience feelings, James is most certainly not a normal teenager. Not much interested in school as an academic venture, he just wants to fulfill his ultimate homicidal fantasy. When he meets Alyssa, she seems the perfect candidate for his plan; easy to dislike, yet seemingly very fond of him, and when she suggests that they run away together to search for her real father, it provides all manner of opportunties for murder.

But the more time James spends with her, the more he realises that she's got just as many issues as he does, and it doesn't take him long for his murderous intentions to turn into those of romantic ones - and that's not something he's altogether comfortable with.

Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden in 'The End of the F***ing World'

Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, aka the left-handed Frank Miller, this 8-episode series has been created by Jonathan Entwistle who originally reproduced the story as a short film entitled 'TEOTFW' in 2014. The series also stars Gemma Whelan from 'Game of Thrones' and 'Upstart Crow', as well as Steve Oram from 'Sightseers'.

'The End of the F**king World' is set to hit Netflix on January 5th 2018.

Steve Oram in 'The End of the F***ing World'