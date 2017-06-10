Despite the love for the Wachowski sisters' sci-fi Netflix original series 'Sense8', the show has been cancelled after two seasons. Bringing together a story of eight diverse people all brought together by their special 'Sensate' abilities, they discovered they were emotionally and mentally linked, but hunted by those scared by their power.

Tuppence Middleton made her return for the show's second season

A bit of a sleeper hit for Netflix, the show amassed an incredible following, but clearly not one big enough to warrant spending money on the series. Following on from the cancellation news, thousands signed a number of different petitions which they then forwarded on to Netflix, as well as ringing the offices and voicing their concerns.

Taking to the official Tumblr page for the show, Netflix wrote: "To our 'Sense8' family... We've seen the petitions. We've read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8, and we wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you. The reason we've taken so long to get back to you is because we've thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can't. Thank you for watching and hope you'll stay close with your cluster around the world. #SensatesForever".

Whilst it's lovely to hear those who worked on bringing 'Sense8' to the streaming service for two seasons are equally as sad to see it go, and that they have had a long think about how they might be able to bring it back, the response won't please the most loyal of fans. In fact, it will likely spur them on further to do whatever they can to get the streaming service to change their minds.

Whatever the case may be, it would seem 'Sense8' is dead in the water at least for the foreseeable future. If anything changes, we'll get the news to you as soon as we hear it.