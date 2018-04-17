The reviews are in for Netflix's remake of classic 60s series 'Lost In Space', and it would seem the majority of those who have sat down to binge the debut season of the new show are enjoying what co-creators Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have offered up. So where does the series go from here? No official order has yet been given for a second season, but we wouldn't be surprised to hear in the near future that it'll be returning - especially after that shock season 1 ending!

Molly Parker stars as Maureen Robinson in the new 'Lost In Space' Netflix series

Netflix have never been a streaming service to release the numbers of subscribers who tune into their original content, so it's a bit of a waiting game for us all when it comes to learning whether or not enough people have watched 'Lost In Space' for it to make a return. Even the series' co-creators are in the same boat.

Chatting with Indiewire, the pair said that the details of a second season are "pretty well worked out. There’s obviously a deep backstory of the robot and the causality of what caused this whole world to happen, and we’ve definitely figured that part out."

Sazama continued: "We are working on scripts and hoping that if we get a green light we’re ready to go. We’ve had a lot of thoughts about it, and hopefully, if everyone watches it, we’ll get to see more adventures of the Robinsons, because we do have some crazy stuff planned out that we really hope we get to film."

The pair also said that the 1998 feature film of the same name, whilst inspiring was the wrong way to take the story, as it's one that's "supposed to go on forever." The original television series may have tried to do that, but only lasted between 1965 and 1968.

Whether or not Netflix's new series will be able to break the mould and go on for some time remains to be seen, but we've got high hopes for the show.

'Lost In Space' is available to watch now on Netflix.