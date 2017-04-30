As reported by Contactmusic yesterday, a hacker was holding Netflix to ransom and threatening to leak new episodes of 'Orange Is The New Black', ahead of the series' fifth season premiere in early June.

Boo and Pennsatucky are two of the show's fan favourite characters

Now it would seem that any conversations between the hacker and Netflix have fallen through, as the threats have been followed through on and the first 10 episodes of 'OITNB' season 5 have found their way online via illegal file-sharing websites.

The hacker, who refers to themselves as The Dark Overlord released a statement following the leak which said: "We've decided to release Episodes 2-10 of 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 after many lengthy discussions at the office where alcohol was present.

"Do note that there are 13 episodes. However, we were so early when we acquired the copies that post hadn't gotten around to Episodes 11-13."

Season 5 was originally due to premiere in early June

They added a veiled threat: "We're not quite done yet, though. We're calling you out: ABC, National Geographic, Fox, IFC, and of course Netflix, still. There's more Netflix on the feasting menu soon (in addition to the other studios, of course), but we'll get to that later."

If any discussions did take place between the hacker and Netflix, the conversations haven't appeared online. The details of the demands were also kept a secret, though it's thought the streaming service were being asked for a substantial monetary amount in order for The Dark Overlord's 'silence'.

The next few weeks are going to be interesting if the hacker does indeed also have access to other shows from a variety of different television networks. Of course, it could just be that The Dark Overlord had a lucky break with 'OITNB', but after this recent turn of events, we wouldn't want to call their bluff.

The FBI are said to be continuing their investigation into the hack.

'Orange Is The New Black' season 5 officially debuts on Netflix on June 9.