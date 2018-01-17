Experience some serious 90s nostalgia with the upcoming Netflix show 'Everything Sucks!'. Set in 1996 in an American high school, it is due to hit the streaming service in a month when it will evoke all your memories of your favourite TV shows and teen movies.

Peyton Kenny and Jahi Di'Allo Winston in 'Everything Sucks'

Nineteen-ninety-six; the year of Spice Girls and Alanis Morissette, 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'. And while it may seem in hindsight like we had the best music, the best films and the best TV shows, as a matter of fact everything sucked.

At least, that's what we're led to believe in Netflix's forthcoming comedy series 'Everything Sucks!'. It follows a group of high school freshmen who face major teen drama when the A/V club clashes with the drama club. It's just your standard angst-ridden year in Boring, Oregon. Yeah, the town is literally called 'Boring' and it's totally a real place.

This story is far from 'boring', however. This is a time when we didn't have social media and only the super nerds had their own computers. When we had unreliable walkmans that skipped the best songs on our CDs instead of MP3 players, and typing 'BOOBS' on a calculator was the funniest thing in the world. When face-to-face confrontation was the only way to solve a conflict.

'Everything Sucks' also stars Elijah Stevenson and Sydney Sweeney

Created by Ben York Jones ('Like Crazy', 'Newness') and Michael Mohan ('Save the Date') whose childhood was also the nineties, the show will air for ten half-hour episodes in February, with 'Odd Squad' star Peyton Kennedy as lead protagonist Kate Messner and Patch Darragh from 'The Path' as her father among the talented cast. Meanwhile, 'Before I Fall' director Ry Russo-Young is reportedly at the helm for three of the episodes.

More: Check out Netflix's British black comedy 'End of the F***ing World'

'Everything Sucks!' is set to air on Netflix on February 16th 2018.