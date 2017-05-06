Released to Netflix over a month ago now, the controversy and discussion surrounding their original series '13 Reasons Why' - based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jay Asher - continues to ramp on. Telling the story of the young Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who takes her own life and leaves behind a series of cassette tapes for those she says pushed her over the edge, it's an eye-opening piece of television that really does well to capture the various emotions one can go through when navigating the tricky waters of high school life.

Despite that, there are those who aren't very happy with the way in which the series presents some of its more explicit scenes. For example, when Hannah is eventually shown taking her own life, many have said the showing of the deed being done can be triggering for those who have suffered with self harming in the past.

The streaming service issued a statement which reads: "There has been a tremendous amount of discussion about our series '13 Reasons Why'. While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting an important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories.

"Currently, the episodes that carry graphic content are identified as such and the series overall carries a TV-MA rating. Moving forward, we will add an additional viewer warning card before the first episode as an extra precaution for those about to start the series and have also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter, including the URL 13ReasonsWhy.info - a global resource center that provides information about professional organizations that support help around the serious matters addressed in the show."

This comes after a number of schools in different countries have banned all talk of the series, as it may be disturbing to some of the students there. Warnings have also come from countless organisations who raise awareness in regard to self-harm and suicide for parents and those who may be triggered or negatively affected by the explicit on-screen scenes.

With all of the controversy surrounding the show of course comes talk about whether or not it would or could ever be renewed for a second season. Though reports say a second season renewal is extremely likely, it looks like Netflix is waiting for a better time to announce the news than when the show seems to be making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

'13 Reasons Why' season 1 is available in full now on Netflix.