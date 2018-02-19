When 'Riverdale' was first announced to be coming to The CW, nobody really knew what to expect. Could a series based on the characters and storylines woven throughout Archie Comics really be as tonally dark and gritty as was suggested by the teasers? Turns out it could, as the show surpassed all expectations and became a major hit with audiences.

Lili Reinhart has continuously impressed in her role of Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale'

Now in its second season, 'Riverdale' continues to impress, and when a completely new series based on the narrative in the comic series 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' was announced, many thought it would provide the perfect opportunity for the two worlds to collide. They were of course from the same comic book universe, so why not?

Those rumours began to gain some ground, but when it was revealed 'Sabrina' would become a Netflix original series, rather than joining 'Riverdale' on The CW, worries swirled about whether or not a deal between the streaming service and the network could ever work out.

The CW has in the past managed to work with other networks, notably bringing 'Supergirl' over to an episode of 'The Flash' when the series was still with CBS, but that doesn't look like it'll be the case here.

Speaking with Vulture, 'Riverdale' actress Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in the show, was asked if she'd want to guest star in the upcoming 'Sabrina' show, in her role from 'Riverdale'. She replied: "I think Betty's solely in the 'Riverdale' world and it doesn't make sense for a crossover. That's why the decision was ultimately made to move to Netflix - to make these 'Riverdale' and 'Sabrina' shows completely separate universes. I don't really know what [series developer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa's] plan is for 'Sabrina' or what aspect of the supernatural or magic will be used. I know that doesn't exist in 'Riverdale'. At least right now. So it wouldn't make sense for those two worlds to collide. So, I'd say don't expect Betty to be in that world. And that's totally okay, because she's got her own s*** going on in 'Riverdale'."

Aguirre-Sacasa will be involved in both the continuation of 'Riverdale' on The CW, as well as the new 'Sabrina' series coming to Netflix, so whilst Reinhart is clear in the fact she won't be making a crossover to the new show as soon as we may like, we have to believe Aguirre-Sacasa has some big plans in the future if the series turns out to be a huge hit.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this one, and hoping that Sabrina's magical and mysterious ways will be headed to 'Riverdale' in the near future, even if just for a Halloween special!

'Riverdale' season 2 continues on The CW in the US and on Netflix in the UK.