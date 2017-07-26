Bringing an English version of the dark and critically-acclaimed Japanese manga 'Death Note' to Netflix this summer, the streaming service are once again expanded on their slate of original content, with Hollywood star Nat Wolff in the driving seat here as lead character, Light Turner.

Lakeith Stanfield and Nat Wolff in Netflix's 'Death Note'

Created by Tsugami Ohba and Takeshi Obata, the story has won legions of fans across the world, with the manga being one of the few that was able to break into the mainstream and Western culture. Though adaptations of the tale have been told in the past, this one apparently holds a special place in the hearts of those who originally wrote it.

Speaking with LRM Online, the film's producer Masi Oka recalled: "The greatest moment for me was going to Japan and showing the film to [creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata], and we had a private screening for them. And when they came out and said, ‘Thank you,’ and ‘We love the film,’ it really just brought a tear to my eye, because I’m an otaku and a geek just like everyone. I grew up on this, so having the senseis be proud of our films makes me proud, and hopefully in turn will make the fans proud of the film as well."

Hearing that those behind the original story are fans of what's been done here is certainly good news. Often when things are given a cultural twist, big mistakes can be made, but if everything's put into place properly then there's every chance that this could become one of Netflix's biggest successes of 2017.

Of course, fans will vote with their streaming numbers and responses following the film's release. 'Death Note' will assumedly bring in millions of streams, but Netflix never reveals their official viewing figures, so we'll be left with social media chatter to determine whether or not this one has lit a fire in the hearts of viewers. Here's to hoping it does just that.

'Death Note' hits Netflix on August 25, 2017.