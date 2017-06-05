When Netflix and Marvel revealed they'd come to an agreement on releasing a slew of collaborative original series, not many people knew what to expect. The amount of success those shows released so far as part of that deal have seen however is certainly hugely promising, allowing the companies to branch out even further on their original promises.

Charlie Cox stars in Marvel's original series as titular hero Daredevil

To-date, we've seen at least a single season for each of the four leading heroes - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist - come to the platform, with 'The Defenders' set to debut in August. That series will bring all four heroes together, forcing them to work alongside one another to take down the biggest and most challenging threat of their lifetimes.

Looking to the future however, 'Daredevil' has been renewed for a third season, whilst both 'Jessica Jones' and 'Luke Cage' have been confirmed to return for a second at some point. Exactly when that may be was still up in the air, but new information suggests the wait couldn't be too long.

According to a new list compiled by EW of every television series currently in production by Marvel, the third season of 'Daredevil', along with the second seasons of both 'Jessica Jones' and 'Luke Cage' will all be coming to Netflix at some point in 2018. Though no official confirmation of this news has come from the streaming platform or Marvel themselves, it does fit with Netflix's usual release of three Marvel shows per year.

It's exciting to know that Netflix and Marvel are both still hugely committed to bringing fans more of what they love. The second season of 'Jessica Jones' has been in production for a short while now, with filming on 'Luke Cage' set to start later this year. 'Daredevil' doesn't yet have a production start date, but it's something that will likely come when showrunner Marco Ramirez finishes his work on 'The Defenders'.

More: Mike Colter Teases "Dark And Heavy" 'Jessica Jones' Season 2

'The Defenders' hits Netflix on August 18, with 'Daredevil' seasons 1-2 available now alongside 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage' and 'Iron Fist' season 1. Spinoff 'The Punisher' will debut later this year, with dates still to be set for the series as well as 'Daredevil' season 3 and 'Jessica Jones' and 'Luke Cage' season 2.