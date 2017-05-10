It's fair to say that the most-tweeted about series of all time, Netflix original '13 Reasons Why' is one of the most polarising, biggest talking points of the year so far. Based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jay Asher, it follows the story of the young Hannah Baker who takes her own life, but leaves behind a series of cassette tapes for those she say helped pave the way to her deadly decision.

Brian Yorkey has given some details for season 2

Now a second season of the show has been confirmed, with fans expecting new episodes at some point next year. Speaking to EW, showrunner Bryan Yorkey opened up a little about what we should expect from the show's second season, now that all of the material from the original novel has been used up.

"We saw Hannah's version of events unfold, but there's a lot more to be told also about those characters. To me, there's a tremendous amount that I still want to know," he explained.

Adding that Hannah will "absolutely" still be in season 2, he noted that the trial involving the school will continue to be an integral plot point as we're taken "into the past, into Hannah's story" once more.

"We're going to get some new context for events we already know about and we're going to see a lot of things we hadn't even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was," he explained.

Moving onto Jessica's story, he said he found it "horrific" thinking that many thought her story was done, because she's "just beginning the process of recovering from her rape, and we have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice."

Though he was very open about much of what we'll see take place, he wouldn't draw on specifics, instead posing the questions: "Is Tyler going to do something? What's going to happen to Alex? Will Bryce be brought to justice? We're going to answer those questions but think, even more, we're going to continue to look very truthfully and very honestly at what they go through, even when it's painful at times."

Confirming that multiple timelines will still be woven throughout the new episodes, he said cassette tapes are "still obviously on people's minds, but there is a different sort of analog technology that plays a hugely important role in season 2." Exactly what that technology may be is anybody's guess...

More: '13 Reasons Why' Theories Explained By Actors

'13 Reasons Why' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with season 2 expected to hit the streaming service in 2018.