Netflix have certainly found a great show to get everybody talking with '13 Reasons Why', so if that was their aim all along in adapted the Jay Asher-written best-selling novel of the same name, then they've done their job. What they probably didn't want or expect however is the backlash from mental health experts that has occurred since the show's debut.

Following student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) - who posthumously tells the story of why she took her own life through a series of cassette tapes after her death - viewers go on a journey of discover with Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), who begins to work out exactly who and what was responsible for Hannah's feelings of unworthiness in the months leading to her suicide.

When he hears that everybody who has been sent the tapes was involved in some way however, he's worried as to exactly what role he played in Hannah's death.

Though those who worked on the show at Netflix have revealed that four mental health professionals worked closely behind-the-scenes on the material used in the series, not everybody is impressed with the final product. In fact, in the past couple of weeks a number of suicide awareness groups have come forward to slam the show and its content.

"I have watched the show and was horrified at the graphic, sensational ways in which they depicted Hannah's life," said the executive director of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, Dan Reidenberg in a chat with The Huffington Post. "Viewers can understand someone who dies, even by suicide, without having to be so graphic."

The comments come after the writer of the episode which shows Hannah's suicide defended his content in Vanity Fair, saying he was "surprised" at the backlash and that those working on the episode had all attempted to handle the topic of suicide sensitively.

Whether you're for or against the scenes used throughout the series, comments from those who are professionals in the realm of mental health certainly have to be taken seriously. For now, the series remains on Netflix, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to wonder exactly what it would take for the show to be taken down entirely. When ethics and morals come into play, everybody starts wading through murky waters. We expect this debate to drive on for some time, with the end result never a foregone conclusion.

'13 Reasons Why' is available now on Netflix.