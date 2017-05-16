Whether you love it or hate it, Netflix original series '13 Reasons Why' - based on the Jay Asher-written young adult novel of the same name - is one of the most talked about new television shows of the year so far. Telling the story of the young Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who kills herself, but leaves behind a series of cassette tapes for those she says pushed her to making the decision, the show has been at the heart of much discussion since its debut.

Dylan Minnette with Tom McCarthy on the set of '13 Reasons Why'

Many people thank the series for handling the usually taboo topics of suicide and rape with such a brute force, and praise showrunners for refusing to sugar coat brutal scenes which depict both. Others think that certain scenes in the series should have been shot or presented a little differently, as they may be "triggering" for the viewing public who have a history of struggles with their own mental health. Whatever the case may be, '13 Reasons Why' is a series that splits everybody right down the middle.

Now, it's been confirmed that the series will be returning for a second outing next year, following the same characters we were introduced to through the first season and even including Hannah Baker, despite the bulk of her story being told. That wasn't always the direction those involved in bringing the show to the small screen were interested in, however.

"When we sold the show, there were two ways we thought the show could continue," showrunner Brian Yorkey explained to EW. "One way was continuing to follow these characters who really have been through tremendous trauma, all of them in some part coping with the trauma of Hannah's death and the aftermath. [But] when we originally pitched it, there was another version, which was an anthology version where, in sort of 'True Detective' mode, every year you start with a new 13 reasons."

What that means is that, if the anthology series direction was taken, every season of '13 Reasons Why' would introduce a new selection of characters and those that we had seen in seasons gone by would be kept within the confines of their individual seasons. It's an idea that's been proven to work by other shows and certainly, it could have worked here, but for now it's not one the route that's going to be gone down.

'13 Reasons Why' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with season 2 expected to hit the streaming service at some point in 2018.