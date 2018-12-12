Neil Young has confirmed that he will be going ahead with a huge gig in London’s Hyde Park next summer, despite claiming that its sponsor, Barclaycard, has pulled out.

The legendary 73 year old rocker initially objected to the British Summer Time festival – who annually organise a number of stand-alone gigs at the central London location – using a “fossil fuel funding entity” as a sponsor.

“That doesn't work for me,” he said earlier this week via a post on his official website, which has been subsequently deleted. “I believe in science. I worry about the climate crisis and am deeply concerned about its massive global ramifications.”

However, on Tuesday, Young posted a triumphant update on the situation, appearing to claim victory in the matter.

Neil Young had objected to Barclaycard being the sponsor of the show

“NYA [Neil Young Archives] is happy to announce that the Hyde Park show will proceed without Barclays as a sponsor. We are overjoyed, so happy to be playing the show!”

Barclaycard has said that it won’t be commenting on the latest developments. A statement from the festival is expected later, but organisers confirmed Young's show, which he is co-headlining with Bob Dylan on July 12th 2019, would go ahead as planned.

Other headline sets from Robbie Williams and Florence + The Machine will not be affected, the festival has also assured fans.

Neil Young has also had some gripes with the BST festival for revealing details of the gig earlier this week without his knowing.

Also via his website, the singer-songwriter claimed: “I was still finessing the art for the poster and trying to make sure all the details of the show were agreeable to me. Then, suddenly someone jumped the gun. The tickets were put on sale and the announcement was made, all without my knowledge.”

