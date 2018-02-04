The actor plays the villainous Count Olaf in the Netflix original series.
When Netflix announced they'd be bringing Lemony Snicket's novel series 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' to the streaming service, fans of the stories were excited to find out that there would be another attempt at adapting the books, but this time for the small screen. It followed the unsuccessful movie which brought the first three books to the big screen, and saw Jim Carrey take on the role of the villainous Count Olaf.
Neil Patrick Harris takes on the role of Count Olaf in 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events'
Now, that's a character that falls to Neil Patrick Harris in the Netflix series, and he does a brilliant job of bringing the eccentric Big Bad to life.
Following the lives of the Baudelaire orphans Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny (Presley Smith), the show sees the kids passed from relative to relative, as Count Olaf does his all to get his hands on the fortune the Baudelaires have stashed away until Violet becomes of age.
Of course, as viewers we're in on the secret that the Baudelaire's parents are actually alive, but whether they'll make it to their children remains to be seen!
Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to see this tale reach its conclusion. Harris has confirmed that the third season of 'Unfortunate Events' will be its last, tackling the final books in the series and bringing the story to an end.
Speaking with TV Guide, the actor explained: "We’ve intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books. We’ve added a few characters that aren’t in the books, we’ve added some songs that you probably couldn’t put into the books, but for the most part we’re sticking to the structure of what already worked."
It's encouraging as a fan of the source material to know that the series won't be drawn out simply for profits. Instead, we'll be getting the story that was always supposed to be told with a couple of twists and turns along the way that we may not have read in the book series. When writers are dedicated to telling their story with quality rather than quantity, that's always a good thing - and especially so in television. We can't wait to see how it all turns out.
More: Check Out Neil Patrick Harris As Count Olaf In Netflix's 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events'
'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' season 2 will come to Netflix on March 30, 2018.
