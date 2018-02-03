Following the news that Bryan Fuller and Michael Green would not be returning as showrunners for the second season of 'American Gods', fans of the hit Starz series - based on Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name - have been wondering exactly who would step in to fill the void. We knew that Gaiman would be having a more hands-on role behind-the-scenes, but now it's been revealed that Jesse Alexander will be working alongside him.

Alexander has worked on a number of high-profile projects in the past, such as 'Hannibal', 'Lost' and the recent Star Trek revival series, 'Star Trek: Discovery'. Though there are some reports that say Gaiman settled on Alexander after being rebuffed by a number of other potential showrunners, the author seems more than happy to have him on board.

In a newly-released statement, Gaiman said: "’m thrilled that Jesse is [the] showrunner. He loves and understands the book, he loves and understands the TV series and he’s dedicated to making future seasons of 'American Gods' as good and as beautiful and as unique as they can be. Shadow’s journey is going to take him, and Mr. Wednesday, and the New Gods and the Old, to some very strange places. I’m glad that we, and the cast and crew, will have Jesse shepherding us on the way."

Ian McShane and Ricky Whittle in 'American Gods' / Cr: Starz

The series took another hit when Gillian Anderson revealed she wouldn't be returning for the second season in the role of New God, Media. As one of the leaders in the war against the Old Gods, she's likely to be central to the story moving forward, and so a recasting will be necessary for the show to work. Fortunately, Media is somebody who's constantly evolving and reinventing herself, so the change of actress in the role isn't something that will make that big of an impact in the long run.

After the major success the first season of 'American Gods' became, we can't wait to see what Gaiman and Alexander make of the goings-on in season 2.

We'll bring you more news on the second season of 'American Gods' as and when we get it.