British television is celebrated with the arrival of the 23rd National Television Awards. Naturally Ant and Dec bagged the most prizes, but it was Paul O'Grady who was honoured with the annual Special Recognition Award for his work on the small screen for the past 30 years.

Ant and Dec at the National Television Awards

This year's ceremony was hosted by Dermot O'Leary and saw the re-naming of the Entertainment Show Award as The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award after the 'Strictly Come Dancing' star, who passed away in August 2017. This year's winner of that very same award was, of course, Ant & Dec.

The long-time presenting duo also won TV Presenter for the seventeenth time, with their shows 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway also winning the Challenge Show and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award respectively.

'Doctor Foster' landed the Best Drama gong, with star Suranne Jones taking home the Drama Performance title. Meanwhile, 'Coronation Street' star Lucy Fallon got the prize for Serial Drama Performance, though it was 'Emmerdale' which was awarded the Serial Drama award. 'Broadchurch', meanwhile, was named best Crime Drama.

The people voted for 'Strictly Come Dancing' in the Talent Show category, while 'Gogglebox' was recognised with the Factual Entertainment prize, and 'Peter Kay's Car Share' was the favourite Comedy.

'This Morning' won best Daytime show for its eigth consecutive year, and it seems that presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby had such a good night following their win that they failed to turn up on time for the show the following morning.

Viewers tuned into the live show only to see the following message: 'We're sorry for the disruption. Our presenters haven't turned up. We're working hard to fix the issue'. Needless to say, they arrived eventually and pushed through until the end despite nursing terrible hangovers.

More: Read about the winners of this year's SAG Awards

Other winners included Danny Walters from 'Benidorm' and 'EastEnders' as this years Newcomer, David Walliams as best TV Judge amd Sir David Attenborough's 'Blue Planet II' which landed the Impact Award.