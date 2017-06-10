Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that their hugely successful original series 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' - based on the Lemony Snicket novels of the same name - would be returning for a second and third season in the near future, adapting the rest of the books in Snicket's aka Daniel Handler's series.

Neil Patrick Harris makes his return as Count Olaf in 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'

With Neil Patrick Harris in one of the leading roles as villainous Count Olaf, the show tells the tale of three orphan children - Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire - who are sent to live with a variety of distanced relatives and friends, following the untimely deaths of their parents. As we found out in the first season however, their mother and father are very much alive, but part of a huge conspiracy that sees Olaf and his comrades attempting to steal the entire Baudelaire family fortune.

The show's first season saw books one through four adapted to live action, whilst the second looks to be following the same format and bringing five through nine to the small screen. The series will then presumably come to a close with its final season, which will adapt the final four books, ten through thirteen.

Nathan Fillion has now joined the show

According to a new report from Variety, 'Firefly' and 'Castle' actor Nathan Fillion has joined the cast for the show's second season, and will be starring alongside his fellow newcomers Sara Rue, Lucy Punch, Tony Hale and Rogert Bart.

No details on his character or the other actors announced have yet been revealed, but the panel discussing the show at Netflix's FYSee event in Los Angeles seemed very excited about the news.

Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith and K Todd Freeman will all be making their return for the second season alongside Neil Patrick Harris.

'A Series of Unfortunate Events' season 1 is available on Netflix now, with seasons 2-3 expected in the next couple of years.