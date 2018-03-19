Though it's still got around a year until its debut, the final season of 'Game of Thrones' seems to be all anybody can talk about right now! The influx of news and teasers surrounding the final batch of episodes for the hit HBO fantasy series - which is based on George R. R. Martin's currently incomplete novel series 'A Song of Ice & Fire' - is understandable when you think about exactly what the cast have been up to in recent weeks. It was just a few days ago for example that the table read for the series finale took place, said to have left everybody's jaw hitting the floor.

Nathalie Emmanuel has made a fan-favourite out of her 'Game of Thrones' character Missandei

One of those who has made it right to the end of the series is Missandei of Naath, played by Nathalie Emmanuel. Loyal to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), she's somebody who's worked her way into the hearts of viewers thanks to her dedication to those she can trust. Whilst she was offered a life of freedom by Daenerys upon her liberation of the slaves, she's chosen to serve her Queen. She's now one of her most trusted allies.

In a chat with Metro.co.uk, Emmanuel revealed that she thought the show would end "so beautifully", after being a part of the final table read.

She explained: "It definitely will not be a rushed conclusion. They've taken the exact number of hours to tell the story they want to tell and it will be brilliant. [Show bosses] will never leave the fans unsatisfied, they won't leave the fans left short, it will go over and above the fans expectations as they do every season."

Exactly what will happen in the final season is anybody's guess, but what we do know is that enemies will be forced to work alongside one another to take on the Night King and his White Walker army. After burning down the wall and encroaching upon the Seven Kingdoms, he's going to prove the toughest challenge anybody in Westeros and beyond has ever faced.

Then of course will come the final battle for the Iron Throne. Will anybody be left to fight it out for the huge lump of metal when all is said and done? We'll have to wait and see.

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is expected to premiere on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK at some point in 2019.