'The Fate of the Furious' saw Nathalie Emmanuel united with her childhood heroine.
Nathalie Emmanuel has gone from small-time TV actress to big-time Hollywood film star with the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. And if it wasn't enough that she was invited to reprise her role of Ramsey in 'The Fate of the Furious', she also gets to work with one of her all-time favourite actresses.
Nathalie Emmanuel at the premiere for 'The Fate of the Furious'
Working alongside the Academy Award winning Charlize Theron was a dream come true for Nathalie, who plays computer hacker Ramsey in 'Furious 7' and the newest installment 'The Fate of the Furious'. Their characters may be the opposite sides of a coin, but Nathalie was thrilled to get to meet her in person.
'I was really excited when they announced the casting of Charlize Theron because, well, it's Charlize Theron and she's amazing!' She said. 'I've been a huge fan of her my whole life. She's definitely an actress that I've looked up to and watched her movies and just been in awe of her talent and beauty and everything. Now we've got her playing this awful but brilliant mastermind and it's just so cool.'
Watch the trailer for 'The Fate of the Furious' here:
Before her 'Fast and Furious' career, Nathalie starred in the British soap opera 'Hollyoaks' before moving on to 'Game of Thrones'. Since 'Furious 7' she has appeared as Harriet in 'Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' and is set to reprise her role in 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' for which she is currently filming. She also recently finished shooting on sci-fi drama 'The Titan' with Sam Worthington and Taylor Schilling.
'The Fate of the Furious' will be released in theatres on April 14th 2017.
