Police are investigating an accusation of sexual assault after former Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton alleged that she was “violated” after a man rubbed his crotch against her on a train in London.

The 36 year old singer took to Twitter to post a photo of a man she claimed sexually assaulted her when he “rubbed against her” while she was standing in a crowded carriage on a London Overground service on Wednesday (October 10th).

“This vile excuse of a man just had his penis pushed up against me while on the overground train from London Bridge heading to Elmstead Woods,” she wrote. “I thought it was a bag until I felt him heavy breathing down my neck. I am appalled and calling the transport police when I get off!”

Natasha Hamilton performing with Atomic Kitten in 2015

“Honestly I am shaking a feel so violated now!” she added. “But more than anything I am so angry!! I had the opportunity to take his picture before he left the train - this has to stop happening to people!”

Many fans praised Hamilton for calling out this behaviour online, with many women agreeing that this issue is so prevalent. However, some said that posting the man’s picture online was not the right way to go about it.

British Transport Police said in a statement they “are aware of a report on social media of a sexual assault on an overground train from London Bridge to Elmstead Woods yesterday. Officers are making enquiries into this incident as part of an investigation.”

“We take every report of unwanted sexual behaviour with the utmost of seriousness… Thankfully, the rail network is a CCTV rich environment and we use every opportunity to use this crucial evidence to help prosecute suspects. We also work tirelessly to combat sexual offences by running covert patrols across the rail network with plain clothed officers.”

