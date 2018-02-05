More than ten years on, she has a few new rhymes for the nation.
Natalie Portman may be well known for her elegant film roles in the likes of 'Black Swan' and 'Star Wars', but she's still got an amazing sense of humour. She proved as much with a profanity-laden rap during her stint as guest host on 'Saturday Night Live'.
Natalie Portman at the LA Dance Projects Annual Gala
The 36-year-old returned to 'SNL' with another hilarious rap number along the same lines of her last venture on the show in 2006. Her ultimate hip-hop music video is intertwined with her interview with Beck Bennett's character.
'I was going through a really weird time then but I've matured a lot', she explains, as she is asked about her last appearance on the show which got 'a little out of control', before launching into her latest rap onslaught.
The lyrics (most of which are too obscene to repeat here) include references to her ballet director husband Benjamin Millepied, being a mother, the Tide Pod eating challenge and of course the new 'Star Wars' movies. Essentially, the more recent developments in her life - though she does briefly reprise her role as Padme.
It also ends with her pinning a 'Time's Up' badge to Beck's forehead before launching him out of the window. More fun from Natalie Portman included a 'Stranger Things 3' sketch in which she played Eleven, and a First Lady skit where she played Jackie Kennedy trying to advise Melania Trump on her duties.
Meanwhile, her opening monologue came alongside a Winter Olympics style commentary, but she was never going to avoid dropping in a political joke as she went. 'The last time I hosted was in 2006. Back then I was promoting 'V For Vendetta'', she said. 'Now the whole country's kind of promoting 'V For Vendetta'.'
More: Natalie Portman says she was 'sexually terrorised' as a child star
The actress will next appear in the fantasy drama 'Annihilation' alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh and Tessa Thompson. Due for release on February 23rd, it's all about a biologist who ventures into a biological disaster zone where nature has evolved beyond anything they can imagine.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
For Natalie Portman's foray into directing, she's decided to turn Amos Oz's autobiographic book A...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Marvel can't help itself: these movies have to get bigger and crazier. And this one...
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...