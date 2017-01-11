Natalie Portman might be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but even she's been victim of sexism in her 23 year career. The 'Jackie' star has revealed that her co-star on 'No Strings Attached', Ashton Kutcher, was paid a lot more than her for the same job.

The actress revealed the news in an interview recently, but admitted that while it is true she was paid less, it's not something she feels comfortable complaining about when the figure was still a lot higher than most people's. Plus, given how much Ashton was paid in the past, he was in some way worth a lot more at the time.

'Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on 'No Strings Attached'', she told Marie Claire. 'I knew and I went along with it because there's this thing with "quotes" in Hollywood. His was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn't as p***ed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.'

She says that while she didn't feel particularly victimised by the financial situation of her 2011 movie, she recognises that there's a huge problem for actresses generally. 'Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar', she says. 'In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.'

And it's not just female actors that are losing out in Hollywood, female directors are not given nearly enough opportunities in the film industry. Natalie will be playing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg - nicknamed 'The Notorious RBG' - in her next film, which she was adamant should be directed by a woman. Thus, Primetime Emmy winner Mimi Leder ('The Leftovers', 'Shameless', 'Deep Impact') signed on to the project.

'I don't think women and men are more or less capable, we just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities,' Natalie said.. 'We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem. As this story is specifically about gender discrimination, I was like, how dare we not hire a female.'