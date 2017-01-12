Natalie Portman has recently come out to highlight the gender pay gap she experienced when she co-starred alongside Ashton Kutcher in the 2011 film No Strings Attached when she revealed she was paid three times less than her male co-actor.

Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher starred together in No Strings Attached

Now Kutcher, 38, has come out in support of Portman for speaking out about the discrepancy.

The Two and a Half Men star took to Twitter to share Portman’s interview with Marie Claire UK in which she revealed the huge difference.

Kutcher said he was "so proud" of the 35-year-old "and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!" and for adding to the ongoing conversation of gender inequality in Hollywood.

In her original interview, Portman said: "I knew [I was being paid less] and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood.

"His [quote] was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more.

"I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean we get paid a lot so it’s hard to complain but the disparity is crazy.

"Compared to men in most professions women make 80 cents to the dollar.

"In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."