Natalie Imbruglia felt something was ''missing'' before she had a child.

The 'Torn' hitmaker welcomed a baby boy Max, now seven months, into the world last year and admits she had ''yearned'' to become a mom.

Speaking to Baby magazine, she shared: ''I'm used to pushing the laws of probability in terms of what I've done in life. I've always managed to do things that are unlikely or improbable. Looking back I had lovely friends, had been married, a beautiful home and a career that I was proud of. But I'd long been at the point where I knew something was missing and that thing became something I yearned for above anything else.''

Natalie revealed last year she was expecting after conceiving thanks to IVF treatment and a sperm donor.

Alongside a picture of her meeting to sign the contract with the label team and a selfie of her cradling her bonny baby bump, she wrote on Instagram: ''I'm very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can't wait to share these new songs with you all!!!! And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement... (no I haven't swallowed a watermelon). I'm expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I'm going to be a mum! (sic)''

When her son was born in October, she took to social media to share the happy news, writing: ''Max Valentine Imbruglia ... My heart is bursting #myboy (sic)''