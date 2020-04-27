Natalie Imbruglia felt something was ''missing'' before she had her son Max, now seven months.
Natalie Imbruglia felt something was ''missing'' before she had a child.
The 'Torn' hitmaker welcomed a baby boy Max, now seven months, into the world last year and admits she had ''yearned'' to become a mom.
Speaking to Baby magazine, she shared: ''I'm used to pushing the laws of probability in terms of what I've done in life. I've always managed to do things that are unlikely or improbable. Looking back I had lovely friends, had been married, a beautiful home and a career that I was proud of. But I'd long been at the point where I knew something was missing and that thing became something I yearned for above anything else.''
Natalie revealed last year she was expecting after conceiving thanks to IVF treatment and a sperm donor.
Alongside a picture of her meeting to sign the contract with the label team and a selfie of her cradling her bonny baby bump, she wrote on Instagram: ''I'm very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can't wait to share these new songs with you all!!!! And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement... (no I haven't swallowed a watermelon). I'm expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I'm going to be a mum! (sic)''
When her son was born in October, she took to social media to share the happy news, writing: ''Max Valentine Imbruglia ... My heart is bursting #myboy (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Every year, a group of old friends get together for a July 4th weekend vacation,...