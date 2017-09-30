When 'Stranger Things' made its debut in 2016, Netflix subscribers didn't know what to expect from the sci-fi series. After binging through its first season however, it was clear that this was a show like none other. Millions were hooked, and a second season was commissioned by the streaming service.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer in 'Stranger Things' season 2

With just under a month to go until that second season hits the streamer, information surrounding the plot and what fans should expect from the new batch of episodes is beginning to creep out of the Upside Down.

We know that more monsters from the Upside Down will be rearing their ugly heads, with Will unwittingly bringing that darkness back to the real world at the end of the first season. But what does that mean for everybody else?

Whilst fan-favourite character Barb was killed off in the show's first season, her presence will still be felt in season 2.

Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy in the series has been opening up about her storyline this season, and told EW: "Especially this season, Barb’s a big part of Nancy’s storyline and that drive to – I don’t know how to say it otherwise – to find justice. There are a lot of loose ends there that Nancy feels need to be addressed."

Co-creator Matt Duffer also revealed that Barb's parents would be a big part of the story this time round, but there's no love lost between them and Hopper: "You met her mom briefly last year but we introduce her dad. The only thing that bothered me about the Barb criticism was people saying her parents didn’t care about her – of course they care. In their mind, Hopper has been slacking off and he’s a joke of a chief."

Hopper, played by David Harbour, will of course be focusing his attentions on the strange happenings in Hawkins this season, but we also know that his daughter will be playing a huge part in his storyline.

Moving forward, 'Stranger Things' has big expectations hanging on its shoulders. Let's hope that the second season can truly deliver something stellar and fans will be left satisfied when all is said and done.

'Stranger Things' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with season 2 set to debut on October 27.