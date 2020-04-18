Naomi Watts is ''giving herself permission'' to feel stressed amidst the lockdown.

The 'King Kong' star - who has Kai, 12, Sasha, 12, and Samuel, 11, with her ex partner Liev Schreiber - admits she has ''7056 different emotions going on all day, everyday'' as she stays at her home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I heard that it's #NationalStressAwarenessDay today. Glad there's a day for this, as I know we are all feeling it right now. Globally!! I'm giving myself permission to feel all of it!! (And not just on the ''stress day'') I feel like I have 7056 different emotions going on all day/everyday. Covering the entire spectrum of dark to light. It's ok to walk through all of it ... the greatest comfort is knowing that we're all in it together. Right? I trust we will come through this, having learned so many valuable things along the way. I send love to you all. And send so much gratitude for all those working on the frontlines. Our true heroes. xox #breathe (sic)''

Meanwhile, Naomi and Liev co-parent ''with mindfulness''.

She said: ''Liev and I have found a way to navigate this and co-parent with complete mindfulness every step of the way.

''We always put the children first, we both have the same wants and desires for them, and we're talking about it openly. It means so much to the kids to have their parents relating in a healthy and special way. The studies say that if it's an acrimonious break-up, they pick up on all that stuff. And so it was absolutely our intention to do this in a careful way.''