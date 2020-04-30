Valentino has signed up Naomi Campbell and a host other celebrities to model for their 2020 Fall campaign.

The Italian clothing company have signed up supermodel Naomi, Gwyneth Paltrow and Laura Dern to star in their charitable fall adds which will be benefiting research on the coronavirus.

Each model will be photographed by their family or friends they live with whilst wearing outfits from the fall collection.

They have all agreed to waive their fees and instead the retailer will donate one million Euros to Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital, which is leading Italy's fight against the highly contagious respiratory disease.

Also set to join the campaign is Christy Turlington and her model nephew James, Anwar Hadid, as well as Laura's son Ellery Harper Walker - who she has with ex-husband Ben Harper.

The latest project comes from creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli - who is currently in isolation in the south of Rome - as he plans to celebrate community instead of ''things'' during the unprecedented time.

He said: ''A big production was impossible. This sense of limits gave us the idea of creating something different. We are all lucky enough to do our jobs, so that we have to give back in this moment.

''I think that after this moment, we understand that we need people, we need humans. We don't need things, stuff. So we built this idea of a community of people, my people, my friends, who share my values, the values of Valentino.''

The news comes after Valentino's parent company Mayhoola - who also houses Balmain and Pal Zileri - previously donated two million Euros to Italy, one million to Spain and another one million to France to help fight the pandemic.