There have been a number of rumours going around the past few months suggesting that supermodel Naomi Campbell and grime artist Skepta have been secretly dating, and a steamy new magazine shoot they have just done together doesn't go far in dispelling the speculation. They certainly make a good-looking couple.

The 47-year-old model and the 35-year-old musician pose topless together in a tender embrace on the cover of the forthcoming edition of British GQ, and fans are taking that to be confirmation that there's a real life romance there after months of rumours.

Naomi posted a shot of their bodies pressed up against each other on Instagram, and while their faces are cropped out of the image, Skepta is clearly identifiable by his tattoos. Later on, British GQ posted the full cover shot featuring Skepta holding Naomi's head and grazing her cheek with his lips as she throws her head back, grinning widely.

'Naomi Campbell and Skepta, two urgent voices of Black Britain, come together for GQ's next cover', the publication wrote in the caption. 'Model, activist and businesswoman Naomi Campbell and grime artist Skepta talk race, sex, love and black power in the April 2018 issue of GQ.'

Another shot featuring the pair was posted by the underwear brand Mains London. It sees Skepta propping himself up on his elbow while gazing at Naomi as she turns her head towards the camera, her body twisted to hide her bare breasts as she's wearing nothing but men's boxer shorts.

It was January when rumours first arose that the pair were dating, only months after Skepta gushed about the stunning model, branding her his 'favourite cover girl'.

'Naomi and Skepta have been meeting up for a string of secret dates', a source previously told The Sun. 'They are both very creative which is why they have hit it off with each other. Things are going well but they are taking it very slowly.'

This issue of British GQ will hit shelves on March 8th 2018.