Naomi Campbell thinks James Turlington is ''beautiful''.

The 49-year-old star has hailed James as one of her favourite up-and-coming models, saying he's going to be ''iconic''.

During an conversation with Christy Turlington - who is James' aunt - Naomi shared: ''I'm loving Alton Mason and your nephew, James. Christy has another Turlington in the family that's a model that is going to be iconic, too. He's beautiful ... he's beautiful.''

Naomi also revealed she's a fan of the likes of Kaia Gerber, Mona Tougaard, and Adut Akech.

Christy, on the other hand, revealed she particularly likes Karlie Kloss and some of her showbiz pals.

Speaking on Naomi's YouTube channel, she explained: ''I would say Karlie Kloss is super close with her whole group of people, right?

''Jourdan Dunn is one of her closest - they're super close. I think they're friendly with Gigi and some of those girls. They're all about the same age, maybe...''

Meanwhile, Ashley Graham recently claimed that another model questioned her Sports Illustrated photoshoot in 2016.

The brunette beauty was the first plus-size star to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - but Ashley confessed that one unnamed model wasn't supportive of the decision.

Speaking to Naomi as part of her 'No Filter With Naomi' YouTube series, Ashley shared: ''The second year that I tried out, I got it and I was a rookie. It was a fantastic photoshoot, great images and boom! I got the cover.

''There was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover.''