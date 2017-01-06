British model Naomi Campbell has revealed that, like Kim Kardashian, she too was subjected to a life-threatening attack by robbers while in Paris several years ago.

The 46 year old appeared on the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ in America on Thursday (January 5th), and when the subject turned to reality star Kim’s terrifying ordeal in her apartment in the French capital back in October, she revealed that she had suffered a similar attack four years ago.

“I sympathise with her a lot because I kept mine on the down-low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris,” she told the host, as it was reported by Page Six. “They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said ‘Naomi Campbell, we're going to kill you’.

Naomi Campbell revealed she was subjected to a carjacking while in Paris four years ago

“I went to the car and it wasn’t my normal driver, and it was weird because he had the windows rolled down and the car smelled of this weird perfume. All the windows were rolled down, it was November. I was like ‘Wait a minute, this is weird’.”

Campbell has never publicly spoken about this incident, but it happened shortly after she had arrived in Paris to meet designer Azzedine Alaia and demanded she hand over her bags.

She recalled thinking: “Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?” She opted against it, and decided to try to keep her possessions, but was fortunate insofar as she had already arrived at her destination when the robbers struck.

“Thank God it was outside Azzedine Alaïa’s shop because that’s where you get the entrance to get into the house, because they came out and saved me, basically. In the interim, you decide in a very split moment. I don’t know if I’d ever do this again in hindsight… ‘Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?’ And my decision was "I am not letting my bag go’.”

36 year old Kardashian was robbed approximately £5.2 million worth of jewellery when her apartment was broken into by a gang of masked robbers in early October last year, an incident which precipitated her temporary withdrawal from social media.

