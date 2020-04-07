Naomi Campbell plans to ''simplify'' her life after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The 49-year-old supermodel has admitted she wants to make a number of changes to how she behaves and spends her time once social distancing measures are lifting.

Speaking to her friend Cindy Crawford on her online show 'No Filter with Naomi', she said: ''There's a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways.''

The British beauty thinks the pandemic has given the world a ''new reset'' and awarded the planet a much-needed ''break'' from the hustle and bustle of life.

She said: ''I don't think it's ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this...I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break.

''I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, It's too much.''

And Naomi is ''loving'' the more ''still'' life she's able to lead at the moment, though she also acknowledged she's lost people in her life to the disease and knows others who have too.

She told her pal: ''This being still, I'm loving it.

''I don't love the circumstance of what people are going through, the deaths, the friends that I've lost, or the friends and families I know that lost loved ones, also...this is horrible. But the stillness I can see in the air. Do you not see the difference in the airspace in LA?''

Cindy is at home with her husband Rande Gerber and their children Presley, 20, and 18-year-old Kaia, and she admitted she initially thought she'd ''go crazy'' having to reduce her pace of life.

She said: ''Both my kids are here and Rande is here. Just to slow down a minute. I've always loved being busy and I thought, 'I'm going to go crazy', I definitely still exercise, even if it's running up and down my driveway.

''Trying to figure out ways to feel connected to people is really important. I've been checking on my friends a lot who live alone. It's weird for all of us.''