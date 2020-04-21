Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to Peter Beard.

The legendary fashion and wildlife photographer - who had been suffering from dementia - was found dead in Camp Hero State Park this week at the age of 82, three weeks after his disappearance from his home in Montauk, New York.

Naomi shared a picture of herself and Beard on Instagram, along with a number of pictures of him and some taken by him, and wrote: ''With a heavy heart I write this . My condolences to Najma and Zara and loved ones of Peter Beard , you were visionary in so many ways and your energy was always electrifying and uplifting..creative, witty, humanitarian, trickster , Hansom , dreamer and animal lover oh and hilarious (sic).''

She also praised him for discovering the model Iman in Nairobi in 1975.

She wrote: ''Thank you for sharing with us the beauty of Africa , Kenya , opening our hearts mind souls , discovering our queen @the_real_iman . I will always remember our last trip to Malindi Kenya when you looked at me while laying in the pool with a table about ten hand written letters around you , saying . I love your Africa !! I will always love and hold you close In my heart . Rest In Peace with Highest Peter Beard (sic).''

Beard's family, including wife Nejma Khanum and their daughter Zara, confirmed his death in a statement, saying: ''Peter was an extraordinary man who lived an extraordinary life. He squeezed every drop out of every day.... He was an intrepid explorer, unfailingly generous, charismatic, and discerning. He was a pioneering contemporary artist who was decades ahead of his time in his efforts to sound the alarm about environmental damage.... He died where he lived: in nature. We will miss him every day.''

Following his death, Zara took to Instagram to share some old pictures of her with her dad and she wrote: ''While it is impossible to describe what a loss of this magnitude feels like, today it is safe to say that with the loss of my dad, the world has also lost a little bit of its magic. Although I have received confirmation of his physical death, in my heart and mind he will live on and be loved forever. Thank you so much again to everyone who helped myself and my family in any and every way. Thank you for all the loving messages of support. Your kindness has been an enormous source of strength and it will never ever be forgotten. 'Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation'- Rumi. Rest In Peace, my beloved father, Peter Hill Beard- January 22nd 1938- forever . #legendsneverdie (sic).''