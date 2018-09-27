Supermodel Naomi Campbell is not interested in talking about her younger counterpart, Kendall Jenner. Earlier this week, the iconic model appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and it was here that the subject of Kendall Jenner came up.

The 48-year-old was questioned about controversial comments Jenner made about the modelling industry.

Jenner, 22, caused controversy when she revealed during an interview with Love magazine she has the option to book a certain number of runway appearances in comparison to fellow models.

She said: "Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f*** those girls do."

Her comments were quickly slammed by other models in the industry, but Campbell wasn’t having it on WWHL when a viewer called in to ask what she thought of Jenner being the highest-paid model despite rufusing to do that number of shows.

Campbell simply said: "Next question."

Following the backlash in August, Jenner’s rep said her quote was taken out of context.

Jenner's rep said: "Mid-thought she realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it’s their path and ‘the more power to them.

"She admires their hard work and dedication. It’s an accomplishment."

Jenner also defended herself as well - clarifying her comments in a series of tweets.

She wrote: "I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning."