Naomi Campbell has taken to social media to decry a lack of diversity on the staff of the British edition of Vogue magazine under its most recent editor.

The 47 year old supermodel went to Instagram to post the most recent staff picture of the 55-strong team under the departing editor Alexandra Schulman – which didn’t contain a single non-white face. It was taken before the new editor Edward Enninful took the hotseat as the mag’s first black editor earlier in August.

“Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor,” Campbell wrote as a caption on Tuesday (August 22nd).

Talking on BBC News the following day, broadcaster and commentator Edward Adoo said: “For Naomi Campbell to say it, it would certainly silence the critics because of her calibre and status. But for someone who's up-and-coming to speak out and say, I feel as if I'm not being treated right, or there are no opportunities, they may never ever get a call again.”

Looking at the picture, Adoo said that it seemed to represent a “very old school Britain… It seemed there was no room for anyone else. It seemed like the Sloanies' club. In the whole fashion industry, the mainstream element feels very middle class, very white, very controlled, and there needs to be some kind of breakthrough. I think Edward Enninful is a step in the right direction. He's black, he's gay and he reaches out to different people, and I think that's what's needed.”

One of Enninful’s first moves was to appoint Campbell, Kate Moss and film director Steve McQueen as contributing editors.

Alongside Enninful, Campbell told Time in an interview last year about diversity: “For me, it never stops. It's not a fight, it's a conversation - constantly reminding people that diversity is beautiful and that there should be diversity and equal opportunity. It never stops because you say it and they say that they listen, and it seems to take two steps backwards.”

