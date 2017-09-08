As singer Nadine Coyle looks set for a return to the stage having landed a solo deal with Virgin EMI, the former Girls Aloud star has chosen to come clean about rumoured rifts between the five ladies in the days they were all part of the band.

Nadine Coyle is starting up a solo career

The band formed on reality show Pop Stars: The Rivals and went on to have a series of hits and number ones for the next ten years.

However, it seems the group of women did not always get along and, as Nadine’s new single Go To Work hit the airwaves this morning (Fri 8 Sept), so did confirmation of bitterness in the band at her lead vocal role.

In 2013, on the final night of the group’s 10th anniversary tour, Nadine, along with Cheryl Cole, Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts confirmed they were parting ways for good.

And now Irish born Nadine has revealed the real reason behind the split.

The 32-year-old said: "It was fine at the start, but there's always politics in any band.

"It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening.

"It made people, very bitter. They didn’t like that.

"It's so sad for me to have to admit this stuff now because for so long, there's the band, and you want everybody to think we're best friends."

Nadine added: "That's what I wanted it to be. I really, really wanted that to be, but it just wasn't how it was. We're all very different characters."

Since the split, bandmates Cheryl, Kimberley and Nicola have remained close friends in the public eye but Nadine and Sarah have not been seen out with the three.

Recently, Sarah won Celebrity Big Brother after hinting at a rift in the band while in the house.