Justin Timberlake and the rest of Nsync have received their first award in sixteen years by being honored with a star on the Hollyood Walk of Fame. It's the 2,636th star in fact, and came at the most appropriate moment as fans everywhere screamed 'It's Gonna Be May'.

NSYNC receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The 90s boyband reunited for a truly star-studded ceremony yesterday (April 30th 2018), with Justin Timberlake joining bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick fresh of the back of his weekend shows at the Forum in Inglewood. NSYNC join the likes of other Boulevard Stars - Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and New Edition - but the thing about this ceremony is the absolute perfect timing.

First of all, a meme history lesson: if you remember the boy band's 2000 number one single 'It's Gonna Be Me', you'll remember how Justin sang it so it sounded like 'It's Gonna Be May'. Thus, it's become a Springtime favourite for all meme lovers, including the boys themselves.

'Lance actually brought that to our attention, which I thought was really funny', Joey Fatone told Variety. 'He was like, 'You know it's going to be - and it was like, here we go. What we should do is capitalize on this and make shirts that say 'It's gonna be May'.'

'Originally, we were going to do this a month before to go along with our 20th anniversary of the first album, but because of Justin's tour schedule we had to postpone it a month', Lance Bass explained. 'But, it just perfectly happened to be on April 30, and that's our day... Every April 30 it's kind of like my favorite day, because it's my annual May post, and the fans love it.'

It's good to see that the band members are still pretty close despite not having performed together since 2002. Their last album was 2001's 'Celebrity' which featured their final single 'Girlfriend (featuring Nelly)'.