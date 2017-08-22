Rapper Mystikal has turned himself into police after being accused of first-degree rape, with authorities also searching for an accessory to the crime who has denied that it ever took place.

The 46 year old rapper, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested and charged after he turned himself in at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in his home state of Louisiana on Monday (August 21st).

According to a report by TMZ, Mystikal surrendered after the Shreveport Police Department put out a warrant for his arrest. The charges apparently stem from an incident that reportedly took place back in 2016 at a casino where Tyler had performed.

Rapper Mystikal has turned himself in to police

Further, TMZ reports that a man by the name of Averweone Holman from Texas was also arrested on Friday August 18th and charged in connection with this case.

A subsequent report from the same outlet suggested that the woman wanted as an accessory to the incident, named Tenichia Wafford, is still the subject of a police manhunt. However, TMZ was able to apparently get in touch with her, and she put over a very different side of the story than the one from the authorities.

Reportedly, the police are looking for her because she pushed the victim to drop the allegations against Mystikal and the aforementioned Holman. She admitted that she had been in touch with the victim, but was merely checking up on a friend and did not pressurise her in any way.

“Nobody did nothing to that girl,” the outlet quotes Wafford as saying. “She said ain't nobody did nothing to her. This is some bulls*** though. If I would have known all that I wouldn't have called her. Now all of a sudden I got a charge.”

KTBS, a Texas radio news outlet, is reporting that Wafford is facing one count of accessory after the fact to first degree rape.

As for Mystikal himself, he has claimed that all the charges being brought against him are false and that he intends to plead not guilty. He and Holman are both behind bars currently on a $2 million bond.

More: Mystikal’s porn-star pick is interested in making a sex tape with him [archive]