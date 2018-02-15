My Chemical Romance will not be reuniting for the final Warped Tour, according to festival reps.

The 'Welcome To The Black Parade' rockers split in 2013, and while they are said to be getting on well, it has been denied that they will be reforming for the touring festivals final run across the US.

A social media post on the official Warped Tour Twitter account responded to the rumours, and it read: ''Let's just set the record straight - we are not reuniting @MCRofficial and we're not okay about it... we're not o-f***ing-kay. Our hearts are broken too...and it's valentine's day.''

Sadly, the news shouldn't come as a big surprise to fans of the 'Famous Last Words' group, who released four studio albums and a number of standalone singles before their breakup.

Last year, 40-year-old frontman Gerard Way admitted it was ''very stressful'' being part of the band, and hinted that a reunion wasn't on the cards.

He told the i newspaper: ''It's a tricky thing, because you have four guys that really get along, and I think we all fully understand each other now and love each other.

''We all got together recently and it was wonderful - we didn't even talk about the band or playing shows again. I don't know if anything will happen in the future, but what I do know is everyone has a really great life right now.

''I think My Chem will always be there for us if we want it, but it adds a layer of stress.

''When something gets really big like that, it's hard on you for many reasons, and it's very stressful, so I wouldn't want to disrupt anybody's life right now.''