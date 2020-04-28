My Chemical Romance have postponed their UK and Ireland shows until 2021.

The 'Welcome To The Black Parade' hitmakers were set to perform a number of comeback concerts this summer after confirming their long awaited return last year, but the band confirmed the dates have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a lengthy social media statement, they commented: ''Due to the current Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic, we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone our UK and Ireland dates until 2021.

''We must put the health of our fans and families first. We believe you understand this decision, which we laboured over. We intend to come back and play - in fact, we can't wait to play - and hope you will be there with us, hope there is much to celebrate.

''The new dates are 15 June 2021 at St. Austell/Eden Sessions, Thu 17th, Sat 19th and Sun 20th June 2021 at Stadium MK and 22 June 2021 at Dublin/Royal; Hospital Kilmainham.

''Your Stadium MK Tickets will remain valid for the days of the week for which you purchased your tickets.

''Refunds are available from point of purchase. Thanks for your support and understanding. We love you. We appreciate you.''

News of the rescheduled dates - which includes three nights at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes - come after frontman Gerard Way shared two previously unheard solo demo tracks on SoundCloud called 'PS Earth' and 'Crate Amp_01'.

He said: ''Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff. Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to. Just felt like sharing.''

Meanwhile, MCR had already postponed their Australia and New Zealand shows due to the ongoing health crisis.