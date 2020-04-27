Sugababes star Mutya Buena has teased a return with a new EP.

The 34-year-old singer has revealed she is contemplating recording a selection of R&B songs, which would mark her first solo music since her 2007 debut album, 'Real Girl', which featured late greats Amy Winehouse and George Michael.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, she said: ''I'd maybe do an old-school, Nineties R&B album. All of my favourite R&B songs. Or an EP - an EP would be great now.''

Mutya teasing a comeback comes as the original line-up of The Sugababes' new music and shows were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trio - which is completed by Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy - had been working on new tracks and planning a tour ahead of the 20th anniversary of their debut album, 'One Touch', which reaches the milestone in November.

Mutya previously said: ''We're working on new music and have a secret project that should be made public later this year. Plus we are working on something special for our fans that is coming out for our 20th anniversary. As well as the music we've planned a tour. We need to put it out there for everyone to see and hear us again. Everything new we are working on will be classic Sugababes/MKS sounds. I'm excited to get out there.''

The trio reunited in 2013 as MKS to release the song 'Flatline', but Mutya insisted there was more to come.

She said: ''We've not really stopped being together and it's been five years now. We've been working on music but everyone's got their own lives as well. The reaction to the picture we put online was overwhelming. We can't wait to get started. Next year will be our year.''

Shortly after 'One Touch' was released Siobhan quit the group with Heidi Range taking her place.

In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia Barrymore in March of that year.

Mutya was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which meant Keisha was the only original Sugababe left.

However, she quit in 2009 to be replaced by Jade Ewen before the final incarnation of the pop group disbanded in 2011.