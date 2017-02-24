The 10 LP album has a versatile yet intriguing sound from Scottish four piece The Little Kicks. Opening track Theme is a 2 and a half minute instrumental track preparing listeners to take a journey full of genres and musical influences the band have adapted to make something of their own.

Sing About Something has infectious guitars, funky keys and high pitched falsetto vocals being reminiscent of indie electronica heroes Joy Division. It's a slow yet memorable track with its hauntingly yet beautifully vocals. Don't Get Mad, Get Even juxtaposes the previous track as it's far more of a chilled, laid back song; it has light drums and soft guitars before leading into an upbeat chorus.

Let's Get Lost Together is true alternative track on the EP album. Catchy hooks and light-hearted melodies make it a fun, innocent and poppy and has bags of radio playlist potential. While Bang The Drum Slowly is raucous and oozes confidence from the Aberdeenshire band having only formed in 2009, this a personal highlight of the record as it has eclectic keys and synths which demonstrate the band's creativity.

You and Someone Like Me utinises a long intro which appeared to draw influence from the 80's video games, the hollowed vocals of the frontman fits brilliantly together with hints of scuzzy guitars making it a great 1st single released from Shake Off Your Troubles.

Before We Were Friends marks the end of the album with soft distant strings. Overall, the album demonstrates The Little Kicks potential as a band not wanting to define their music by one genre. While there is versatility, the album can be hit and miss and often leaves listeners wanting something a little more punchy.