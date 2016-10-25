NewMoon have been one of the most promising bands in shoegaze for a few years now. Whilst only having 2014's 'Invitation To Hold' 7" to their name, it's only taken the three songs on that release to show that Newmoon have a knack for soaring, glowing shoegaze thanks to passionate musicianship, punk directness, tender, intimate delivery in the vocals and guitar as well as an ability to venture into various emotions, even if sonically not much changes. They finally have a full length in the shape of 'Space' which adds more shoegaze gems to Newmoon's arsenal.

'Helium' kicks this thing off being sunny but ghostly with floating guitars that just wander, like they and the ethereal vocals are lost in the world creating a wide-eyed outlook. Towards the end the guitars become more direct and there's a repetition of 'I don't want her anymore' which together make for a liberating sensation.

'Life In The Sun' is aptly titled with even more of Newmoon's signature summery, yet hazy style. There's just an extra level of bombast this time around in the thick, punchy chords, but the overall vibe remains serene. 'Skin' is like having your legs in the shallow end of the ocean, the way the reverb-drenched guitars and tranquil vocals wash over you like you're in a life-affirming scene in a film and the lavish string bends truly make it cinematic.

'Coma' on the other hand is more.comatose with brooding, sparse notes at the start. However, the song gradually ascends with more direct, pouring playing thrown in and its flourishing sneaks up on you due to how close the whole track is. One minute you're being put to sleep with aesthetic for an operation and the next you've woken up repaired. 'Everything Is' however injects some liveliness with more swift picking and stompy moments combined with the glimmering tone that defines much of 'Space' makes this an indie-rock gem.

'One Thousand' is one of the more immense moments on the record thanks to an opening of volleying colossal guitars and marching, robust drums. The song proceeds to switch between being delicate with interplays of pretty chords, and returning to the thick (but still lovely) muscle. That being said, whether Newmoon are playing it gentle or brawny, there's a constant layer of beauty, once again made by the glacial vocals and warm feel of the guitars.

'Space' sees Newmoon carry the beauty and skill that already made them so special across a whole album, naturally making for one of the prettiest records of the year. It might've come out in winter, but that won't stop it being a quintessential summer album to punks for many years to come.