Muse have gone 80s futuristic on us with their brand new video 'Something Human'. It's the third single from their forthcoming album 'Simulation Theory' which is set to hit shelves this Fall.
The video, directed by Lance Drake, sees the band on their way to return a VHS to a video rental store. Though it becomes more of an epic chase through deserted, dimly lit roads with reference to 'Teen Wolf' and other cool 80s movie tropes.
Speaking about the video themes, frontman Matt Bellamy said in a statement: 'Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human. Plus, Teen Wolf is cool.'
'Something Human' is from Muse's eighth album 'Simulation Theory', which follows 2015's worldwide number one 'Drones'. It comes after the already released 'Thought Contagion' from February and last year's 'Dig Down'.
'Simulation Theory' will be released in November 2018.
