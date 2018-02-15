Muse think Stormzy should headline Reading and Leeds Festival in the future.

The 'Time Is Running Out' stars - who have headlined the main stage at both sites over the weekend on three occasions in the past - appear to have suggested the event could continue stray further from its more traditional rock roots with some huge acts at the top of the bill.

While accepting the band's prize for Best Festival Headliner at the VO5 NME Awards 2018 on Wednesday night (14.02.18), drummer Dom Howard said: ''Best festival headliner, that's cool!

''But I'd like to see Skepta, Stormzy, Haim and Charli XCX headlining in the future.''

While Stormzy and Haim have both played the festival twice before, Charli XCX made her third appearance at Reading and Leeds last year, and Skepta will make their debut as they take to the main stage later this year.

Meanwhile, the band also revealed details of their upcoming new single 'Thought Contagion', and hinted at an ''epic and anthemic'' sound for the upcoming tune.

Front man Matt Bellamy told NME: ''We're getting into blending genres and eras together, both in the styles and in the music'', Matt Bellamy told NME. ''The video, well you've seen that artwork, it's not really that 80s sounding but there's some elements in the drums.

''It's an arena sound and synths. There's a couple of synths in it. It's a pretty epic and anthemic track.''