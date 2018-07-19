Muse have revealed that their long-awaited eighth studio album is set to be released in November this year, while also revealing a brand new single called ‘Something Human’.

The new track, produced by long-term collaborator Rich Costey and with an epic but defiantly strange video directed by Lance Drake, is a bit more mellow and alt-rock in nature than the thunderous hard-rock epics to which fans have become accustomed.

“Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human,” lead singer Matt Bellamy explained.

Dom Howard, Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme of Muse attending the 2018 NME Awards

“Our aim with ‘Something Human’ was to continue the journey that began in ‘Dig Down’ and ‘Thought Contagion,” the video’s director Drake added. “Pulling further into a simulated world we follow Matt, Dom and Chris on the chase of a lifetime – where something as simple as returning some video tapes becomes an epic journey.”

The release of this new single follows the recent singles ‘Thought Contagion’ and ‘Dig Down’, both of which are thought to be appearing on the upcoming album and which also had videos directed by Drake.

While further details on the new album are being kept under wraps for now, fans of the Teignmouth trio will be pleased that the three-year wait for another album is nearly over.

Muse’s last studio album Drones was released in the summer of 2015. Since its massive world tour wrapped last summer, they’ve played a special one-off show at French venue La Cigale in February of this year, allowing fans to vote for the setlist via an online poll, and they’ve just last week held a worldwide cinema event, broadcasting a live video of the Drones World Tour last Thursday (July 12th).

