Artist:
Song title: Woman
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

Mumford & Sons unveil a heart-warming home-video style video for their song 'Woman', taken from their fourth studio album 'Delta' which was released last year. The song was not released as a single, but remains a strong fan favourite.

