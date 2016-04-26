Director: Dick Carruthers
Artist:
Song title: There Will Be Time [Live]
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Pop
Label: Island Records

Mumford And Sons have released a live music video that has been filmed in South Africa for the debut of their new single 'There Will Be Time' in which they have collaborated with Baaba Maal. The video features the band and Baaba Maalplaying on an open air stage to a live audience similar to their video for I Will Wait which also featured a live performance in 2012. The single will be featured on a mini album titled Johannesburg. 

